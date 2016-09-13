Former Ashanti regional NDC Secretary; Joseph Yammin says as part of efforts to achieve his party’s one million votes target in the Ashanti region, he and other party folks will be projecting the President’s achievements as well as his looks.

Joseph Yammin who was speaking in an interview with Abusua Fm’s Kwame Adinkra emphasized that “we are going to tell the people about the development projects and also the beauty of the president and his charisma. If beauty didn’t matter, we wouldn’t be talking about former President Kufour being a Gentle Giant. What does it mean to be gentle and a giant? Yet the NPP projected that to Ghanaians. So yes beauty and Charisma count a lot and we will project that as well to the people”.

Though he wouldn’t say whether or not the NPP flagbearer was inferior to John Mahama in terms of good looks when proded by the host, he stated that many have said they will vote for the incumbent President on the basis of his beauty.

“I cannot say whether Nana Akufo Addo is less handsome or not but I am projecting my party’s candidate and I am saying that beyond his tangible achievements, we will project his beauty and charisma. It also counts for a lot.”

He also revealed that he is onl leave to “give John Mahama 1 million votes in the Ashanti region. He further explained that the 1 million votes is not the maximum vote target for the NDC but rather, the minimum votes targeted by the NDC in the Ashanti region; a region largely seen as a stronghold for the NPP.

The current NADMO Executive also to the opportunity to catalogue infrastructural projects set up in the Ashanti region ranging from schools through health facilities to the airport.

Joseph Yammin has been a strong cornerstone of the NDC in the Ashanti region and has been a lead campaigner who has helped the NDC achieve previous targets for the NDC; a feat he is confident of sustaining with his 1 million votes target.