A Leader Transforms Those around Him into Better People

By Dag Heward-Mills

A good leader changes his followers. The people you influence will never forget you. They will be indebted to you forever. If God has told you to be a leader, you must see yourself working on the lives of the people you lead. Leadership is not just about being called “Chairman” or “President”.

Leadership is not a matter of sporting fancy titles. To lead is also to work on people until they become better.

For I know that this shall turn to my salvation through your prayer, and the supply of the Spirit of Jesus Christ,

Philippians 1:19

By the time Jesus had led his disciples for three years, their lives had been completely transformed. It is recorded that:

Now when they saw the boldness of Peter and John, and perceived that they were unlearned and ignorant men, they marvelled; and they took knowledge of them, that they had been with Jesus.

Acts 4:13

Being with a good leader changes your life forever! A good leader changes the lives of his followers until he is unforgettable in their lives. A good leader affects the lives of his followers so much that his followers will be indebted to him.

…Albeit I do not say to thee how thou owest unto me even thine own self besides.

Philemon 19

Eight Ways to Become an Unforgettable Leader



Lead someone to Christ.

When you lead someone to Christ he will be forever indebted to you for bringing him to the Lord.

Lead someone to be filled with the Holy Spirit.

The person you lead to be filled with the Holy Spirit will forever be indebted to you for leading them to the greatest power and helper on the earth today. How can he ever forget you!

Establish someone in the Word of God.

They will forever be indebted to you for leading them to the greatest source of wisdom and direction for mankind. I am forever indebted to my mother in the Lord who taught me how to have my quiet time. My daily quiet time with the Word of God has become the greatest secret of my life. Most definitely I am indebted to the one who taught me this great secret.

Lead someone to the right church.

The right fellowship makes the difference between Christians. The Bible enjoins us in Hebrews 10:25 not to forsake “the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.” A church fellowship is the most important factor that challenges a Christian to stay on the right path after salvation.

Help somebody find his way into the ministry.

The ministry is the highest calling on earth. Can you imagine what you are to someone you lead along this path? It is the best vocation for a human being. It is the only job with eternal value. We will all find out that there is no higher privilege than to be called to serve in the ministry. It is just a matter of time.

Help somebody to get married.

Finding a marriage partner is one of life's greatest decisions after choosing Christ. It will make or break you. If you help someone to get married to the right person at the right time he is indebted to you for life!

Help to save somebody's marriage.

Marriage is like glass, it is easily broken. Troubled marriages are very difficult to heal. If you successfully help to heal someone's marriage, he will remember you for life.

Help somebody to make the right decisions at the crossroads of his or her life.

Decisions make a great difference in a person's life. For instance, where you live, your job, school, etc. If you influence somebody in the right direction you will be an unforgettable person to him.

That was the kind of leader Paul was to Philemon. Apostle Paul reminded Philemon how much he (Paul) had affected His life. Are you a leader? Can you tell one of your followers that he owes his life to you? Philemon's life had been transformed through his relationship with Paul. Paul could tell Philemon that he owed him his very life! Paul said:

May God help you to be such a leader! May your influence so positively change the lives of your followers that they will attest to the fact that they owe even their very lives to you.

[email protected]