Owusu Bempah Warns Over Special Voting

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, has indicated that the special voting that normally takes place before the general election could spark war if the Electoral Commission (EC) failed to do the right thing.

According to the renowned prophet, God had revealed to him that the EC is trying to devise some schemes to favour one political party which if care was not taken, could create chaos in the country.

Rev. Bempah, who was speaking to the media in his office on Sunday, said the problem would start from the special voting and subsequently lead to the December 7, elections.

Special voting is when the EC allows security services and other selected groups to vote before the scheduled date for the national polls due to special duties they would discharge on the voting day.

The man of God warned the EC to beware and put right measures in place to ensure that both the special and the proxy voting become free, transparent and fair.

“I always pray to God asking Him how things will go in this year’s elections and whether the peace and stability of the country is being threatened by the actions and inactions of some few greedy politicians.

“All I see in my dreams and visions show that Ghana is not on sound footing. Peace may elude us if care is not taken and prayers are not said by believers of all faith.

“I am not the only prophet in this country that God has revealed this to…others too have seen same but are afraid to come out to tell the nation and warn the EC to do the right thing.

“As a man of God I will not keep quiet for evil things to prevail, which have the potential of causing mayhem and destroying the peace that we have enjoyed for years,” he said.

BY Cephas Larbi

[email protected]