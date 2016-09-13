‘Listen To All Parties, Choose The Best’



Alhaji Yussif Adam, Upper East Regional Chief Imam, has advised all Muslims and Ghanaians as a whole, to patiently listen to all political parties that come to seek their votes and choose the party with the best message and plans for the development of the region in particular and the country at large during the December 7 polls.

He gave the admonition when he was preaching during this year's Eid-ul-Adha open-air prayers at the NAFAC Ground in the Bolgatanga municipality.

Alhaji Yussif Adam advised all Muslims to renew their faith and commitment to the will of Allah and be ready to sacrifice their time, resources and even their comfort, to live in peace with their neighbours.

The Eid-ul-Adha prayers are said by Muslims the world over in commemoration of the submission of Prophet Ibrahim and his willingness to sacrifice his only son as directed by Allah. During this period many preachers remind Muslims of the need to be obedient to Allah, abide by His words, be ready to sacrifice to His glory and foster peace on earth.

The Upper East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Simon Afeku, was happy with the peaceful nature of the event and called on the congregants to be ambassadors of peace and continue deliberating on the submission and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim and the blessings Allah bestowed on him as a result.

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP's) Bolgatanga Central parliamentary candidate, Rex Asanga, joined the event and called on Muslims to ignore recent comments by a key figure of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the NPP does not like Muslims. According to him, the NPP has no problem with Muslims and would never have any problems with them.

He advised Muslims, especially those living in the Zongo communities, to vote massively for the NPP to enable a Nana Akufo-Addo-led government to implement the Zongo Development Fund policy.

According to him, just as the NPP was poised to implement a Northern Development Fund to bridge the development gap between the northern and the southern sectors of the country, so would the party implement the proposed Zongo Development Fund and create opportunities for people living there, especially the youth.

