Partnerships for Forests Opens First Call for Concepts

Partnerships for Forests (www.PartnershipsforForests.com), a technical assistance and grant-making programme funded by the UK government, has opened its first call for concepts.

The programme seeks to tackle deforestation and improve livelihoods by catalysing investment in forests and sustainable land use.

To create viable investment propositions, the programme facilitates and incubates partnerships between private sector companies, public sector actors and civil society.

These ‘Forest Partnerships’ aim to result in positive outcomes for all partners, while contributing to reduced deforestation, reforestation, afforestation, forest restoration or forest conservation, at scale.

Partnerships for Forests is now calling for concept notes from organizations which have ideas for, or have already formed such partnerships.

Organizations eligible to submit a concept note include private-sector companies, co-operatives or trade associations, civil society or community-based organisations, non-governmental organizations or research institutes.

The first call is focussed on building sustainable supply chains for cocoa, palm oil, rubber and fuelwood/timber in West and Central Africa (focussing on Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Ghana and Liberia).

Partnerships for Forests will support partnerships at different levels of maturity, from those that are only ideas through to projects that are already being piloted. However all partnerships should have the potential to deliver impact at scale, either through their own activities or replication elsewhere.

Further information on eligibility and how to apply is available at www.PartnershipsforForests.com .

Concept notes, outlining proposed partnerships, must be submitted by 14 October 2016.

Partnerships for Forest is funded by UK Aid from the UK government and implemented by Palladium and McKinsey & Company.