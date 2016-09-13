Ideal Import Loan to help businesses avoid demurrage

Business owners, traders and individuals who over the years have had problems clearing goods at the ports and harbours, can now have some respite doing so by using the Ideal Import Loan Facility.

The Ideal Import Loan Facility is another product introduced by Ideal Finance Limited, Groupe ideal’s flagship brand established in 2010, licensed and regulated by Bank of Ghana.

The Head of Credit at Ideal Finance Limited, Mr Anthony Mensah, has said the product was carefully designed to meet the needs of persons, businesses and companies engaged in international trade as well as those who buy from the foreign market but lack the necessary funds to clear the goods.

"We are committed to providing support to existing and prospective customers who are unable to clear their goods due to financial constraints in order to avoid demurrage. All we need is the assessment of the goods of the customer to enhance risk assessment. Three days from when the products or materials are assessed, customers get the funds to clear their goods he affirmed".

Mr. Mensah emphasized that even when demurrage had already been charged on the goods at the port, Ideal Finance limited could help customers clear so far as those goods are marketable. He noted the interest rate on Ideal Import Loan is the best on the market.

Customers are required to provide a bill of lading among other requirements as proof of ownership so as to speed up the release of funds.

Customers’ stocks or products are used as collateral to facilitate the loan process. Prospective clients, therefore, are not burdened with the need to secure collateral for transaction.

Groupe Idea Specializes in providing tailored financing solutions to businesses with emphasis on SMEs, organizations and individuals. Their operational strategy focuses on delivering creative value-adding financial solutions to our clients with convenience, speed and responsiveness.