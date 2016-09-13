FIFA To Inspire Greater Awareness To Combat Climate Change

FIFA has become the first international sports organization to join the United Nations (UN) “Climate Neutral Now” campaign.

The collaboration was forged at a recent ceremony to pledge support for the UN’s Climate Change Secretariat’s initiative: “Climate Neutral Now” at the UN headquarters in New York.

Announcing the collaboration, FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura said: “Each one of us, as well as every organization, has to take responsibility for the world we live in and lead by example.

Climate Change is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and we are proud to commit to this cause. Beyond the pledge and through the power of football, we also aim to inspire greater awareness and best practices in sustainability standards.”

Thus FIFA has vowed to remain committed to its sustainability goals as ever, in the bid to achieve greenhouse gas emission -neutral status by the mid-21st century. FIFA aims to continue to measure, reduce and offset green house emissions at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

The “Climate Neutral Now” campaign is a collaborative effort by a global network of organizations committed to become climate –neutral by the second half of the 21st century. The initiative entreats individuals and organizations around the world to measure, reduce and report green house gas emissions and compensate those that cannot be avoided with UN-certified emissions reductions.

The Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Patricia Espinosa highlighted the potential of sport to help combat climate change, when she said: “More than one billion people watched the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil. There’s enormous potential for sports fans around the globe, in addition to the action that sports organizations are taking in-house.”

FIFA has remained committed to sustainability and environmental protection since the 2006 FIFA World Cup. “Therefore we are thankful and proud to be recognized as an actor when it comes to climate change by being the first sports organization to join the climate Neutral Now initiative.” Federico Addiechi, FIFA’s Head of Sustainability and Diversity added.

Launched in September 2015“Climate Neutral Now” offers non-state actors like FIFA the opportunity to show their support and a steadfast commitment to the fight against climate change.