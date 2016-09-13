Accra, September 12, 2016 – MTN, Ghana’s leading mobile communications company, has announced it is making total payment of GH₵ 13.4million in interest to over 6.2 million Mobile Money customers. The payment is being made in two tranches with the first payment commencing on 11th September 2016 for interest earned during the first quarter of 2016, while payment for second quarter will commence on 18th September 2016.

According to a statement issued in Accra, the breakdown for the total GH₵ 13.4million comprises GH₵ 5.88 million for the first tranche and GH₵ 7.16million for the second tranche.

The statement said that the interest distribution for quarters three and four will be communicated in due course. The payment plan is in line with the directive by the Bank of Ghana.

Commenting on the payment, the General Manager of MTN Mobile Financial Services, Mr. Eli Hini said, “We are delighted to have started this exercise in partnership with the banks. “It is indeed adding more value to the service”.

