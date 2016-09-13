Total Ghana Unveils The All New Excellium Line Of Products

Total Ghana last Thursday launched yet another exclusive range of petroleum products onto the Ghanaian market at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra Accra.

Total customers in Ghana can now put new life into their car with the introduction of total Excellium line of products namely Excellium Diesel, Excellium Super and Excellium Super 95.

According to the Managing Director of total, Olivier Van Parys, the introduction of the product falls within Total’s commitment to innovate and give customers value for money.

"With the launch of Excellium product today, Ghana has become one of the few African countries that has experienced the rich quality of Excellium petroleum with the likes of Morocco, Ivory Coast and Uganda respectively."

The Chief Executive of NPA, Mr. Moses Asaga, on his part commended total Ghana for the introduction of Excellium and the best of its technology to the country.

"We are happy that total Ghana is introducing Excellium and the best of its technology to the country this makes our industry progressive and we do recognize your great contribution to it. With this good projection we will support total in its advancement which will be ours as a nation," he said

Transport Minister, Fifi Kwetey, in his official address also thanked Total Ghana for their creative innovation and also for being the force in driving Ghana's economy in its 60th year of existence in Ghana.

“With the introduction of Excellium products, am confident it will go a long way in helping consumers save money and also bring satisfaction and help strengthen the environmental management system to ensure efficiency in the transport system,” Hon. Fiifi Kwetey stated.