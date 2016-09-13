MTN Mobile Money subscribers get GH¢13m in interest

MTN Ghana has said it is paying out some GH¢13.04 million in interest to over 6.2 million Mobile Money customers for the first half of the year.

In accordance with Bank of Ghana regulations, the payment is being made in two tranches - the tranche of GH¢5.88million representing interests earned between January and March 2016, commenced on Sunday, September 11, 2016.

The payment of the second tranche of GH¢7.16 million, covering the second quarter of the year, April to June, 2016, will commence on Sunday, September 18, 2016.

A statement from MTN said interest distribution for quarters three and four will be communicated to customers in due course in accordance with directives by the Bank of Ghana.

Commenting on the payment, the General Manager for Mobile Financial Services, Eli Hini said, "we are delighted to have started this exercise in partnership with the banks, It is indeed adding more value to the service."

Meanwhile, several mobile money customers on all telecom networks are reporting that they have received various levels of interests so far. Some got as high as GHC9 interest, while others got as low as GH¢0.04 interest.

However, some said they are yet to get notification of any interest.