All Teachers Alliance Ghana (ATAG) Take On The Postings Of The Newly Trained Teachers

The postings of the newly trained teachers has taking a different twist and turn this very year. The Minister of Finance on Metro TV Yaw Adomako Okyere's show, indicated that they are making changes in the postings of trained teachers.

The development is very strange because of some observations.

1. What prevented the Finance Ministry from starting the process early this year and ending it early enough to enable the postings.

2. We thought the clearing of the teacher training allowance was to enable the government be in position to absorb the trainees without difficulty. So what has changed.

3. Is it true that the clearing of the allowance was to make teacher training colleges assume the status of tertiary where the government will not be directly accountable to their absorption into the system but rather trainees apply for employment like any other tertiary graduate do???

4. Is the online postings meant to recruit trained teachers on the basis of treating them like service personnel until further notice due to politics?

5. ATAG fears the delays and hullabaloos surrounding the postings could affect teaching and learning this academic year.

(a) Many teachers have gone on retirement and their vacancies need to be filled. Who will fill these positions while the trained teachers sit at home.

(b) Some transfers and releases had been made and also need replacement.

The development, ATAG fears will affect the children adversely especially the primary school which practice one classroom one teacher.

ATAG position is that this posture of the government has come to add up to the many unfriendly policies the government has meted out to teachers.

ATAG believes that the teaching profession is gradually being disdained and becoming unattractive. We believe the trend when not reversed could breed serious apathy among teachers towards the professions.

ATAG is cautioning the government to reverse many ill policies so as not to descend the profession into disrepute.

----Signed----

ATAG Chairman