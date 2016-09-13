Newmont Mining Corporation, the parent company of Newmont Ghana Gold Limited (Ahafo Mine) and Newmont Golden Ridge Limited (Akyem Mine) has been ranked the mining industry’s overall leader in sustainability for the second consecutive time by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI-World).

This achievement also marks the tenth consecutive year Newmont has been included on the DJSI-World, making it the only mining company to have achieved this milestone. Newmont was the first gold company named to the index in 2007, and has been included on the DJSI North America Index since 2006.

“Our company’s commitment to Newmont’s Sustainability and Responsibility values has contributed significantly to this recognition from the DJSI-World. We thank our employees and business partners for staying true to our purpose of creating value and improving lives through sustainable and responsible mining.” said Alwyn Pretorius, Newmont’s Regional Senior Vice President, Africa Operations. “These recognitions are further proof of our strong contribution to our host communities and Ghana.”

In addition to being ranked the overall industry leader in the mining sector, Newmont received the highest score (100th percentile) in a number of areas including Occupational Health and Safety, Risk and Crisis Management; Climate Strategy; Environmental Policy and Management Systems; Water-related Risks; Asset Closure Management; and Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy.

The DJSI-World, one of the most highly regarded sustainability indices includes 316 global companies identified as leaders in the areas of sustainable economic, environmental and social performance.

Since it commenced operations in Ghana, Newmont has instituted a number of comprehensive social investment programmes in education, healthcare, infrastructure, human resource development, local content support and other sustainability initiatives at its Akyem and Ahafo operational areas. Newmont Ghana’s strong performance in these areas contributed to Newmont’s second time recognition as the world’s leader in sustainability Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

This year, Newmont Ghana’s Akyem mine was ranked the first among Ghana’s 100 most prestigious companies (Ghana Club 100) while its Ahafo mine was ranked 8th. The Akyem Mine was also adjudged the Leader in the Petroleum and Mining Sector Rankings. Both mines have also been ISO14001 certified and indicate their adherence to the highest standards in environmental practice.

More information on Newmont Ghana’s safety, economic, environmental and social performance can be found in Newmont's annual sustainability report, Beyond the Mine .

About Newmont Africa

Africa is one of five core operating districts of Newmont Mining Corporation, one of the largest gold companies in the world ( www.newmont.com ). Newmont Africa holds two gold mining operations in Ghana: the Ahafo Mine in the Brong-Ahafo Region and the Akyem Mine in the Eastern Region. The company currently employs approximately 4,800 employees and contractors.

Our exploration and development focus is centred on Ghana. We regularly review other opportunities throughout the continent and exploration activity is underway to examine mineral resources in Ethiopia and Cote d’Ivoire.

Newmont is the only gold company listed in the S&P 500 index and in 2007 became the first gold company selected to be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. In 2015, Newmont was ranked the DJSI global leader in sustainability. Newmont’s industry leading performance is reflected through Newmont Ghana’s high standards in environmental management, health and safety for its employees and creating value and opportunity for its host communities and Newmont’s shareholders.

More information can be found in Newmont's annual sustainability report, www.BeyondTheMine.com . The report is published as part of Newmont’s ongoing obligations as a founding member of the International Council on Mining and Metals ( www.icmm.com ) and in accordance with its commitments under the United Nations' Global Compact ( www.unglobalcompact.org ) and the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights ( www.voluntaryprinciples.org ).