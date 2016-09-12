Grégory Berthelot has been Appointed As Deputy Managing Director And Financial And Administrative Director of AFP, Replacing Fabrice Lacroix Who Has Taken Over As Managing Director.

Aged 42 and a holder of degrees in law and political science, Grégory Berthelot began his career in the budget department of the French finance ministry in 2001.

He graduated from ENA in 2009 and rejoined the finance ministry in the public finances department as deputy to the head of the State accounting office, and was then appointed head of the office in charge of public bodies.

Since September 2012 he has been secretary general of the French cultural organisation la Réunion des musées nationaux – Grand Palais with responsibility for finances, purchasing and legal affairs.

He will join the Agency as deputy managing director at the start of October.

