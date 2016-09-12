Shine Your Eyes Ghanaian Electorates

The downward spiral of the Ghanaian depressing economy can be blamed on wayward governance which is becoming a drain on the public purse and waste of our natural resources as well as creating limited avenues for the good people of Ghana to see improvement in the lives of the average Ghanaian. This is typical of Mahama led administration which has stifled the country’s development for the past eight (8) years of their so called better Ghana agenda.

The challenge facing the country now is that of a clueless, indecisive and incompetent leadership that only thrives on the ignorance of the society. It is imperative to note that in every good society the government formulate and implement policies that can advance the course of the citizens. The question is has the lives of the average Ghanaian improved in the area of health, education, employment, economic opportunities, social interventions, utility prices, fuel prices, transportation, food, shelter, among others over the past eight years. The obvious answer is no. So then, where is the better Ghana promised by this NDC administration?

John Agyekum Kufour’s NPP administration in 2001 inherited 3.7 % Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and by the time they left office in 2008 Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product ( GDP) had hit 9.1 % without oil proceeds and NDC had been in power for almost eight (8) years and the best they have achieved so far is reducing our GDP to 3.8 % and you ask yourself whether the oil we have been blessed with is a curse or it is bad leadership that has put Ghana’s economy backward making it look like a full grown old man struggling to walk upright.

For example records show that the Mahama led administration has had access to massive inflow of resources and revenues in the last seven (7) years than any other government in the past. Taxes, loans and oil revenues alone amounted to an inflow of a whopping GHC 200 billion within this space of time under the eight (8) years of the erstwhile Kufour led NPP government from 2001 – 2008, taxes, loans and other revenues amounted to some GHC 20 billion.

This therefore means that comparatively this government has had ten (10) times the quantum of money accrued to its predecessor. To this extent, one would have thought that in principle the country should have seen significant improvement in the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian in every divide of their livelihood, yet the story is sharp mismatch of the expected commensurating outcome as this government continues to use clandestine measures to remedy the situation.

Notwithstanding, the government has continue to play ostrich game in finding a workable solution to the worsening plight of the electorates. Clearly the use of subterfuge and cheap propaganda in the intelligence of Ghanaians is far-fetched and cannot continue to exchange their votes. Every Ghanaian irrespective of our age desires to travel to the elite countries for greener pasture. Let’s not forget these elite countries did not develop by chance or conjure magic to make their countries a better place to live.

If aliens who seek political asylum in these elite countries are well catered for then we the electorates have a cause to raise concern about how the so called social democrats have looked indifferent about our welfare after given them power . It’s a pity people who told us they are coming to serve us are eating fat with their families and party gurus while we the power givers continues to grow lean.

The electorates in the elite countries know power belongs to them when it comes to elections to choose who leads them. They value the power of their thumb that is why their politicians can’t make fool out of them and cannot make unachievable promises during their campaign tours which they themselves know they cannot fulfill them. NDC before we gave them power in 2008 gave us high hopes in their campaign messages that our good Ghana under NPP needs to be improved to be better Ghana and they have been in power for almost eight (8) years and there is absolutely nothing to talk about their better Ghana looking at the economic hardships Ghanaians are experiencing. Redundancy situations on the increase due to energy crisis, high utility tariffs, food insecurity, high taxes on importations and many others.

As good citizens and electorates of Ghana our conviction to vote should not be based on tribal lines, ethnicity, personality, cronyism and other trivial factors which have no basis in advancing the course of the citizenry. Now our intent to vote should be premised on issues such as good policies, track record, and excellence in public service. President Barrak Obama for instance became a leader in United States of America because of his distinct role exhibited in public life.

President John Dramani Mahama’s conduct in his assignment to purchase a military aircraft during the late Professor Atta Mills’s administration reveals that the price tag of the aircraft was inflated which subsequently gave room for the then president to form a committee to investigate issues surrounding the purchase of the aircraft which became public knowledge through Mr. Martin Alamisi Amidu the then attorney general. In effect one can clearly say that the current president’s conduct during his position as the vice president was tantamount to corruption and thus this has clearly be manifested in his administration as a substantive president.

One can therefore state categorically that this clear warning signs were anything to go by President John Dramani Mahama should not have become president in elite country such as USA, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, Switzerland, China, Japan, France and many others. One can clearly say that the absence of strict vigilance by the citizenry, state institutions such as CHRAJ, NCCE who should be playing a watchdog role to safeguard the interest of the public have been up and doing Ghana would not be wallowing in this bad economic state under president John Dramani Mahama, such a questionable leader who says “he is indecisive” in his own book titled My First Coup d’état suggest that a leader of his caliber lacks the quality of being assertive on fair and firm and taking bold decisions where it matters most or as require of any competent leader should not be taking for granted so no wonder Ghana’s faith and destiny is in a bad state that is growing from bad to worst.

A new opportunity for Ghanaian electorates is just around the corner come 7th December, 2016 to make the right decision to save the country from its dwindling fortunes. In this regard the choice is obvious that looking at these key factors and alternatives that is require of a good leader such as selfless, committed, dedicated, affable, visionary, creative, inspirational, trustworthy, honesty, positive attitude and incorruptible then Ghanaian electorates cannot look further but rather settle on the most tried and tested personality Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo the perfect gentleman and a politician who will not promise us bread, fish and he will give us stones and snakes as being exhibited by the current NDC leadership who promised us fuel prices will be reduced drastically but ever since they assumed power fuel prices has seen erratic increases .

One of NDC’s sweet promises made to the good people of western region was that at least 10% of the oil proceeds will be offered them. It may interest Ghanaians to note that all their sweet promises made so far had turned to be an April fool or Kwaku Ananse story that is the reason why today we have some residence in other regions who are dissatisfied with their performance in government as compared to NPP’s administration whose policy directions and social interventions was second to none.

My passionate appeal goes to all aggrieved electorates who have declared publicly if their demands are not met to have a second thought and just vote against the NDC and vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for the sake of mother Ghana. Rejecting the NDC government in the upcoming elections is inevitable and as this will put politicians on their toes to live up to their promises.

Mahama’s government should not starve us for almost eight (8) years and just some few months to the elections they will give us food, pans, clothes, cars, laptops, motorcycles, outboard motors, cash to deceive us to insult our intelligence. Ghanaian electorates our vote is our power so let us not sell our right because of money and other material things and go into slavery for another four (4) years.