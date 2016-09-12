Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Poem | 12 September 2016 22:33 CET

Generation Of Blood Suckers

By Georges Macnobleson-Idowu

Blast of bombs thence to hither,
Wherefore the faultless and guiltless corpses liter the land,

With their blood gushing like the agrarian stream,
Yet, their sacrifice seem ample not,
Oh, sacrifice of this generation,
Oh, generation of blood suckers.
Ablaze this generation remains,
As hope and future of innocent adolescents seem assassinated,

Suicidal their lives characterise,
Haplessness their entity envelops,
Yet, they desperately strive on and on, obviously for a void intent,

Oh, sacrifice of this generation,
Oh, generation of blood suckers.
Ambitious youths become pessimists,
Being optimistic is a suicidal crime,
Thus in this generation of ultimate strife,
Wherefore fallacy reigns at climax,
Yet, the gray and strength continued to wonder, who is to blame?

Oh, sacrifice of this generation,
Oh, generation of blood suckers.
Exterminated souls' cries echo daily on the land,

Somewhere from deep world beyond,
Their ghosts hunt to avenge for justice,
Soon to overtake the vampires and godfathers of this generation,

Oh, sacrifice of this generation,
Oh, generation of blood suckers.

Poem

When in doubt,just take the next small step
By: akoaso HH GER
