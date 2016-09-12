United Cadres Front On Hate-Speech

The United Cadres Front of Ghana have joined the call for discouraging hate-speech by politicians especially as the 2016 general elections draw near. This call comes on the heels of a purported hate-speech attributed to Mr. F.F. Anto, the First National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party; that President John Dramani Mahama deserved to be shot in a manner as happened in 1979.

Indicating that President Mahama deserved a similar fate was mind-boggling since there was no correlation between the periods 1979 and 2016; neither was there any democratic order of contesting for political positions in Ghana in 1979.

It is also instructive to question the motive of reference to a historical event that invokes sad memories to the family of General Kutu Acheampong and the purpose it intends to serve in our contemporary political history.

We recall the ferocity of attacks vented on the recent unfortunate and damnable event involving the Montie Trio by all folks and sundry; probably because the three were perceived to belong to the National Democratic Congress.

For such a heinous statement to come from a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, and Ashanti by tribe (referencing and invoking Ashantis by pitching President Mahama with the Late Kutu Acheampong) to be considered (as usual), and to be taken as nothing serious by civil society, the faith-based groups and particularly the Peace Council is very unfortunate.

We have stated and will continue to state that selective treatment of national issues as witnessed over the years, and particularly this election year, can serve nobody any good. It is nothing but a recipe for chaos which extent can hardly be fathomed; since the naked and blatant supervision of issues that are clearly seen as embers of war cannot be entertained even at the doorsteps of the most acclaimed coward.

We expect everybody and institutions commissioned by statute to keep the peace before, during and after the 2016 general elections to be seen to be up and doing and equally prepared and committed to prosecute their tasks with vigour and patriotism, without fear or favour; let or hindrance.

Signed:

EFANAM FELIX NYAKU

Secretary, Interim Management Committee of UCF-GH

0242727105