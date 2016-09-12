Reflections On The Relevance Of Eid Ul Adha

Is no word of complaint or protestation from either the mother of Ishmaeel, Hajar or his stepmother, Sarah (May Allah have mercy on both of them).

They stood by their husband to carry out a very difficult test. As a family we need to emulate this unique behaviour from a unique family.

(On behalf of myself, my two mothers and my entire family, I wish each and every person who reads this piece, Eid Mubarak.

May Allah bless this day for us and accept our sacrifices. May Allah forgive us our sins and make us to die in a state that he is well pleased with us. May Allah forgive our righteous predecessors who passed away and admit them into Jannah.

Whatever that I've written that are correct and right, I praise Allah for that. Whatever that I've written that are mistakes or errors or misjudgements or outright sins, I pray for Allah's forgiveness and all those mistakes I mine.

May the Peace and Blessings of Allah be Upon Muhammed, His Family, Companions and all righteous souls till the day of judgment).