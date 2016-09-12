The flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party says unlike his opponents, he would not be making promises to Ghanaians ahead of the December general elections.

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom says his business empire is a testament to his commitment to improving the livelihood of Ghanaians.

The former Minister for Public Sector Reform has dozens of businesses which include GN bank, Coconut Grove Hotels, GN Research, GN Quarry among other.

Dr Nduom has for the past weeks taken on his key contenders in the presidential race for making promises which do not commiserate with their actions.

He described promises made by the presidential candidates of both the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) President John Mahama and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as unrealistic.

The PPP, Dr Nduom said would take challenges of Ghanaians into consideration before undertaking infrastructural projects.

He wondered for the past seven years the NDC government has not renovated the community library in Komenda.

“It hurts me that the Library is not functional,” he said, adding he would renovate and make operational the library within three months.

The PPP leader made these remarks when he addressed the Chiefs and people of Komenda as part of his 2016 campaign tour christened “Don’t vote for people who have and would disappoint you.

