UK Government supports investment promotion for Oil and Gas in Mozambique

The programme will commence on Tuesday 13 September with a week-long training course of 40 delegates from Pemba Municipality, the Government of Cabo Delgado Province and surrounding districts including Palma and Montepuez.

The programme will support the development of a high-level Pemba investment promotion strategy and provide recommendations on the creation of a dedicated Oil and Gas promotion unit. The USD 100,000 investment by the UK Prosperity Fund represents the UK Government’s commitment to partner with the Government of Mozambique, Cabo Delgado Provincial Government and Pemba Municipality on sustainable urban development.

The British High Commissioner to Mozambique, Joanna Kuenssberg, said:

The UK government looks forward to building the partnership created within the Pemba Municipality and Cabo Delgado Province into the oil and gas sectors and beyond. As part of this process, through the Prosperity Fund, we will continue providing support in sectors where we can reduce poverty and our companies have significant global expertise.

The Prosperity Fund is a UK Government development programme devoted to promoting the economic reform and development needed for growth in partner countries. The Prosperity Fund provides expertise and technical assistance in areas of UK strength to remove barriers to trade, strengthen policy capacity and develop sectors which support growth such as infrastructure, energy, finance, education and healthcare.