Burkina Faso | 12 September 2016 18:10 CET

Burkina Faso player dies during French Cup tie

By AFP
The 34-year-old Burkina Faso defender Ben Idrissa Derme dropped to the floor just after the second half had kicked off in Corsica. By Luis Acosta (AFP/File)
Ajaccio (France) (AFP) - Former Burkina Faso international Ben Idrissa Derme suffered a massive heart attack and died during a French third round Cup tie in Corsica at the weekend.

The 34-year-old central defender dropped to the floor just after the second half had kicked off and despite the swift arrival of medical services, they were unable to revive him during several minutes of on-field efforts.

Derme, who played for Corsican club AJ Biguglia in France's sixth division, had had a modest career with lower level clubs and had been capped four times by Burkina Faso.

