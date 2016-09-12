Government is committed to Kpetoe Kente Village Project - Minister

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Kpetoe (V/R), Sept. 12, GNA - Madam Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, has said government is committed to the construction of a Kente Village at Kpetoe in the Agotime-Ziope District to create jobs and boost eco-tourism.

'Kpetoe Kente Village is on our agenda and I want to assure the chiefs and people of the area that it will be done,' she said at a durbar held to climax this year's Agbamevorza (Kente Festival) of the chiefs and people of Agotime.

The facility is expected to help preserve the cultural heritage of kente, act as a one-stop-shop for the fabric; and serve as an avenue for people to learn about the kente cloth.

Madam Ofosu-Adjare said Agotime-Kpetoe has the highest concentration of kente weavers in Ghana and the sub-region saying there is the need to preserve the uniqueness of the Kente cloth and to make the industry sustainable.

She described kente weaving as lucrative and urged the youth to desist from migrating to urban centres and engage in profitable ventures like kente weaving or agriculture.

Madam Ofosu-Adjare urged Metropolitan, Municpal and District Assemblies to collaborate with the Tourism Authority to develop appropriate sites in their jurisdiction to meet the required standards and help attract local and international tourists.

Nene Nuer Keteku III, Konor of Agotime, said the traditional area needed the Kente Village to offer a greater opportunity for local entrepreneurs to scale up their craft and businesses and get connected to universities, which use Kente as part of their graduation regalia.

He also called on government to help address the acute water challenge facing them by connecting the area to the Volta Water Supply System.

Nene Keteku also appealed to government to prioritise the construction of Kpetoe District Hospital to take care of the wellbeing of more than 45,000 people in the District.

Madam Helen Adjoa Ntoso, Volta Regional Minister, commended the people for the successful celebration of the festival and urged the youth to conduct themselves peacefully in the December polls.

GNA