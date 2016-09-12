NPP accuses NDC of illegal voters transfer

Akim Swedru (E/R) Sept. 12, GNA - Mr Dominic Fobi, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman of the Akim Swedru Constituency, has asked the electorate who have illegally transferred their votes to the area to be mindful of the consequences.

He said the act constitutes electoral offence and therefore people should be wary of it.

Mr Fobi gave the advise at a news conference at Akim Swedru in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region at the weekend.

He alleged that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had executed an illegal mass transfer of about 300 non-resident voters from other towns to the Akim Swedru Constituency.

Mr Fobi said the transfers have been done at places like Apoli-Ningo, Akim Swedru, Adinkrom and Adenkyesu.

Mr Alex Bonkwah, the Akim Swedru Chairman of the NDC who was contacted by the Ghana News Agency said the accusation is untrue and that it is an act of intimidation and sabotage to lower the spirit of the party's campaign in the area towards the December 2016 Election.

He called on representatives of political parties to rather strive hard to lobby for votes instead of following unfounded rumours.

