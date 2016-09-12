Rotary Club donates to hospitals in Ga West

Adjen Kotoku (GAR), Sept. 12, GNA - The Rotary Club of Ghana, has donated medical equipment to the Ga West Municipal Assembly to be distributed to medical facilities.

Some of the items are 10 gurneys, four section machines, two dental chairs, eight delivery beds, 27 mattresses, 20 crutches, 10 examination beds, four dialysis machines, among other consumables.

Rev Moses Allison Tetteh, a representative of the Rotary Club who presented the equipment said it was the club's assistance to mitigate challenges faced by health facilities in the Municipality.

Mr Sam Atukwei Quaye, the Municipal Chief Executive who received the donation, expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club and gave the assurance that the kind gesture would help maintain good relationship.

He mentioned the beneficiary communities as Amasaman Hospital, Adjen Kotoku Health Centre, Ofankor Hospital, Mayera Clinic, Kwadjo Ashong Health Centre, Amamoley Clinic, Samsam Community Clinic, Odumase Clinic and Pokuase Hospital.

Dr Doris Arhin, the Municipal Director of Health Services, commended the initiative of the Rotary Club and called on other philanthropists and non-governmental organisations to emulate the example.

She said the provision of the items would go a long way to ease the sufferings of patients, especially pregnant women who have to travel long distances to Nsawam and other healthcare centres to seek for medical attention.

Nii Kortey Boi II, Ofankor Manste and also the Presiding Member of the Municipal Assembly, who chaired the function extolled the Rotary Club for its kind gesture.

He called on chiefs in the Municipality to give out lands for developmental projects.

