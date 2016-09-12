Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
12 September 2016

Church of God inducts new Presiding Bishop

By Stephen Asante, GNA
Kumasi, Sept 12, GNA - Bishop Joseph Manful Crentsil has been inducted as the new Presiding Bishop of the Church of God Ghana.

He would serve for four years and succeeds Bishop Kwabena Opoku Appiah, who had served out his term.

His induction ceremony in Kumasi also saw the swearing-in of the newly-elected national officers of the church.

Bishop David Mills, West African Superintendent of the Church of God International, reminded him to operate strictly within the confines of the church's regulations.

He should demonstrate good leadership qualities - fair, firm, even-handed, approachable and be ready to work with everybody to grow the church.

Bishop Mills, additionally, urged him to be visionary and results-oriented, stressing that, the church must do more to address the needs of the society, to improve the living conditions of the people.

He said he was confident that the new Presiding Bishop would bring his vast experience as a preacher, which had taken him on many international crusades, to bear on the church's evangelism.

Bishop Manful Crentsil thanked the church for the confidence and pledged not to disappoint.

Social News

