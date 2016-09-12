PNC wishes Muslims Eid-Ul Adha

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA - The Peoples' National Convention (PNC) wishes all Muslims and Ghanaians a happy Eid-Ul Adha day and admonished the citizenry to be selfless in their endeavours.

A statement signed by Bernard A. Mornah, the National Chairman of PNC and copied to the Ghana News Agency said: "As Ghanaians, we are all reminded that this day marks the Feast of Sacrifice and remains an important event on the Islamic Calendar.

"As a Government-in-waiting, we believe the tenets of this 'Feast of Sacrifice' are one that our country needs at this time - selflessness, devotion and commitment towards the needs of our neighbours and poor in the society.

"That is why we have on countless occasions reminded Ghanaians that the Kwame Nkrumah-Hilla Limann tradition is one that fills the history books with many a commendable illustration of leadership that is selfless and genuinely committed to the aspirations of the Ghanaian people."

The statement said: "It is these values of selflessness and sacrifice that remains in the veins of the PNC- led by its flag bearer, Dr Edward Nasigre Mahama, and which can transform this country.

"As we celebrate with our brothers and sisters, let us be moderate and mindful of our activities and maintain sobriety in our joy. But most importantly, let us as Ghanaians make this occasion count in committing to lead lives of selflessness and sacrifice to offer Ghana a 'New Beginning, New Deal and New Force',' it said.

GNA