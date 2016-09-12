NDC commends Muslims for their sacrifices

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA - The National Democratic Congress (NDC) extends its regards to Muslims on the occasion of Eid - Ul- Adha as it is a Feast of Sacrifice recognised as one of the major events on the Muslim Religious calendar.

"The NDC will always associate with this special occasion as it provides the opportunity for Muslims throughout the world to pray for peace, tolerance and Allah's blessings, irrespective of colour, religion, creed and tribe for the development of the nation."

A statement signed by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary of NDC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday said: "We commend Muslims for their selflessness and commitment towards unity and peaceful co-existence among all faith in the country."

The NDC reiterated its call on this occasion, to all Ghanaians to unite in the country's quest to pool resources towards the transformation of the country.

"We urge Ghanaians not to entertain any act that has the tendency to disturb the peace currently prevailing in the country especially as the country goes to the polls at the end of the year," it said.

The statement said that the NDC is convinced Allah, in His merciful nature, would accept the prayers and sacrifices of brothers and sisters and also bring pilgrims back home safely.

"We wish Muslims and all Ghanaians both home and the Diaspora a happy and fruitful Eid -Ul-Adha," it said.

GNA