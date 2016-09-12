Muslims asked to be tolerant and live in peace

By Sampson Adu-Poku, GNA

Kumasi, Sept 12, GNA - The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Alexander John Ackon, has asked Muslims to avoid intolerance and accept to live in absolute peace with everybody.

They should focus on building bridges to strengthen human development and promote the 'will of Allah'.

He made the call when he joined hundreds of Islamic faithful at the Kumasi Central Mosque to say prayers to mark Eid-Ul-Adha celebration.

Mr. Ackon said the celebration of the festival should inspire them to continue to pray and make the needed sacrifices to keep the nation on the path of sustainable growth.

He reminded them to stay away from anything likely to undermine the peace of the country as it edged towards general election.

The Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun, spoke of the need for them to stick to the true Islamic teachings and to distance themselves from anything likely to create image problems for Islam.

They should uphold the core values of integrity, humility and sincerity.

'We should not allow chieftaincy, ethnic sentiments, religious and political differences to tear our families and the nation apart.'

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, in an address read for him advised the Muslims to respect the electoral laws and play by the rules of the game.

He said it was important for all Ghanaians to get right with the law and conduct themselves maintain the peace.

