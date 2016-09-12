Dr Joyce Aryee asks Ghanaians to patronise choral music

By Caroline Pomeyie, GNA

Accra, Sept 12, GNA - Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, at the weekend called on Ghanaians to patronise choral music, explaining that it is part of the country's cultural heritage.

'If Ghanaians patronise choral music it will help develop the talents of the youth, promote team work, discipline, diligence, determination and build character and harmony,' she said.

Dr Aryee made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, during a book launch titled: 'I love the Lord, Music book Volume 2,' written by James Varrick Armaah, Executive Director of Harmonious Chorale-Ghana.

She said through choral music the youth learn how to contribute in different ways to music through singing in parts, playing instruments and rely on each other, which promotes unity and national development.

Dr Aryee said choral music is a big industry that must be promoted by the country in order to thrive to offer job opportunities to many.

The occasion attracted personalities such as Nii Kwabena Bonne V, the Osu Alata Mantse, Dr Kow Arthur, the Patron of Harmonious Chorale Ghana, and Ernest Nii Okai, a renowned gospel musician.

Mr Armaah, who is best known for his song, 'Oye' and a holder of a master's degree in music, urged the youth to grow their talents as much as they could and contribute to the creative industry.

He said the book comprising 30 songs including classical and local choral music is targeting choirs and music students.

He encouraged the public to patronise the book to promote the art of music.

The first 80 copies of the book being sold for GHâ‚µ 40 was bought by a US-based Ghanaian Lawyer, Dorcas Owusu Frimpong for the 80-member Valley View University Choir in Accra.

