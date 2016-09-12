Boris B's Farms Win Golden Award At The 13th Ashanti Businessexcellence Awards

Ghanaian entrepreneur, philanthropist and CEO of Boris B's Group of Companies, Mr Boris Baidoo known as Boris B's has won the Golden award in the 13th Ashanti Excellence Awards, organized under the auspices of Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Friday, 8th September, 2016 at the Golden Tulip Hotel.

Mr Boris B's award comes after his record breaking in 2016 as the Animal Feed Distributor .

The company, Boris B's Farms and Veterinary Supplies Ghana Ltd, is the giant distributor of animal feeds with speciality in poultry and pigs. The company is also the key distributor of major poultry products equipment to most West African countries.

In a close interview with Seacitygh.com, Mr Boris B's revealed his secret behind his success.

"The success of any human endeavour depends on the quality of the relationship between those involved. The Boris B's Farms & Veterinary Supplies Ghana Ltd Company was established with the belief that the needs of clients should always remain the top priority. Providing clients in Africa not only with the best quality products but also with the sense of reassurance that comes with knowing that whatever you need is always within reach and sufficiently available.

Every product or service provided by Boris B's Farms & Veterinary Supplies Ghana Ltd Company is geared toward maximizing our client’s results and experiences. That is the way our company maintains a good business relationships, the company's major supplier Trouw Nutrition International base in Holland

Boris B's has been at the forefront helping the animal feed distribution industry with major emphasise on their recent financing the government of Ghana Broiler Revitalization Project (GHABROP) in the 2014/2015 years edition.