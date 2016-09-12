Darkness in the Light (Part 5)

The Night advanced, everyone felt heaviness in their body. Mawuena had learnt from the German to make an interesting Hot Chocolate Drink outstanding in the markets of these world and offered it as a last appreciation to her Papa with biscuits coated in Milk Chocolate. Truly, he was a sweet mouth since childhood, enjoying her gesture. Regrettable the moment came to depart and drive back to Accra. GOD told him to pass at the House of Abigail at the outskirts of the small village in which, for the past seven generation, a giant tree at the Marketplace stood.

He saw light from the Back of her House shining into the Night. Stopping his car, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi silently walked around the House to look in secret into it hiding below the window frame along the brownish wall. What he saw did not surprise him. Abigail perform Juju rituals, asking the Devils to destroy the lives of her family members. She used swords, bones and magical ingredients to harm their family and bring them down. Once she lived in Alabama in the USA, working her way up from a Cleaner in a Hotel to a Restaurant Waitress, well paid, until she was the Manager of a Petrol Station. Years of financial stability with the outlook to a good future were her pillars to stand on. The Economy took a tool on her making Abigail lose her job and forced her to return back to Ghana. She hated her fate swearing to herself nobody in her family should ever find happiness and prosperity in their lives. What was not meant for her, should not be given to anyone else, but all should suffer the same fate like it was in Generations past.

The light from the secret room, to which only she had the key, got turned off; the sign for the Prophet to hide in the bushes. Few minutes passed, Abigail entered her Bedroom, turned on the light, and got down on her knees with folded hands on her marriage bed in which once her late husband used to snore. There she was holding her Twi Bibel opened in her both hands and prayed to GOD for forgiveness of her sins and a better future. She prayed for about five minutes, turned off the light and fell asleep.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi walked away having seen in the natural world what his Angels had shown to him while he had observed her sitting close to the kitchen, in which in the afternoon she had prepared the snacks offered and eaten.

“GOD is great…and all the time,” did Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi start his Lexus to set off for Accra. “There is always Light in the Darkness.”

