Darkness in the Light (Part 4)

“Something must be done to save this family from destruction and family curses,” were his word spoken while all the eyes of the family were on him. He turned to Mawuena Trebarh declaring:” Your future will come from our Church and it will last. In your family people arise and shine, but their fortune never stays forever, it comes and goes. It is a family curse that last for Generations…and I have come to break it, to set you and all others free.” His eyes rested on Abigail while she looked out of the window into the arising Moon. “I have come to set you free,” he repeated intensively not taking his eyes of Abigail that looked at him emotionless and unmoved.

Professor Dumor broke the silence which had dominated the living room for endless seconds by saying:” During Colonial Times there was discipline in the country and Civil Service was effective and incorruptible working for the people. Our Environment was clean and Forest was there plenty.”

“I often think of Nelson Mandela and his decision to have left the White Man in the system while Presidents after Kwame Nkrumah made them leave Ghana,” Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi responded while sitting in the comfortable armchair the place during TV Movies of the House Master. “I have to think more about it before I can come to conclusions.”

“You are known in Ghana for that among Pastors,” Professor Dumor laughed enjoying his dark, red wine from a Vineyard in South Africa. His great pleasure was each week to empty one bottle of Red Wine alongside a good dark chocolate from the local Manufacturer that had recently come into the hands of an innovative German making headlines around the world with his approach to market chocolate from Ghana as the best in the world and a daily must for success in all aspects of life. The German was so passionate about it that he, the old man from Ghana, was able to taste the Beauty of his own country and heritage, Ghana’s identity Cocoa, in his mouth having it slowly melted in his stomach for long lasting happiness and the believe, Ghana has come into this world for a great mission.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi smiled with understanding being a Man of GOD that knows how to enjoy life with good food, Designer clothings, expensive cars, houses and plots of land given to him for free as an honour in exchange for his blessings and spiritual works. Yet, he was a humble man with an honest heart GOD had chosen to set his people free and make them a great Nation among Nations. As a Prophet he was outstanding, seeing around him and in people what they were not able to see. The anointing he carried, blessed by his Spiritual Father, had helped him to embark on his long journey from Kumasi to Accra.

As a businessman selling pencils and pens, women he wanted to marry, did not look at him asking him to look very well at himself as a poor man and walk away from them. While supporting other Men of GOD, it had never crossed his mind one day to be a Man of GOD himself to lead other Pastors in Ghana and beyond. He knew only too well what poverty was shame and disgrace; when people look down on someone that has no underpants but jumps into trousers with holes in the pockets to go hungry with no money for his children to provide to go to school or pay hospital bills for them, than life was hardship only being able to survive knowing about a better future to come. Being humiliated and send into Prison, slept into his face very well by others only to find mercy in the eyes of a few that gave him shelter while finding his way around Nungua, the first place in Accra after reaching from Kumasi, a difficult place indeed filled with bad Spirits, Witches and Wizards, he never gave up on GOD.

A Leader can only lead and be accepted by others when he has gone through the difficult times his Church Members are going through to feel for them, inspire them, show them the right way out of their misery into their Glory and by this to the Glory of GOD. He always insisted that Prophecy is only for the moment, learning Laws and Principles is for a live time of a Christian, adding, nobody should come to him for Prophecy unless being able and willing to take up battles as once a Prophecy is out, the devil will fight the person very well.

“We will change Ghana,” Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi said seeing from the light of the Living Room into the Darkness of the Night with endless stars on the Horizon.

“Abraham was not able to count all of them, they are so plenty,” Mawuena said remembering one of her Prophet’s teachings.

“Yes…yes…,” turned the Prophet around looking at Abigail that was ready to leave the Family for home,” something needs to be done as we must vision our good future, our freedom from bondage … as Christians alone have the right to be the head of their families and not the Unbelievers.”

“Father, as you can see outside, it is time for me to go home,” stepped Abigail forward to shake Professor Dumor’s hand waving the rest Good Bye. “See you next week in Church,” she added while leaving into the Darkness of the Night.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi got up, followed silently by the eyes of all family members. He walked over to the window opening the view to the Gate through which Abigail disappeared into the quite night with no barking of any dog or song of a bird. “Strange…it is so quiet,” he noted looking down on him meditative. Nobody dared to speak out, sitting filled with expectations on their seats hearing the Prophet saying: “Something must be done to win the battle!”

…to be continued