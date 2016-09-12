Darkness in the Light (Part 3)

He was always laughing about his White Man at Church, a German with long nose and sharp eyes observing all steps and words of his to learn from him eagerly to come out, over time, better than him in many ways while always respecting him as his Spiritual Father, having only Classic Cars on his mind. While he, The Prophet, enjoyed only new cars, new Rolls-Royce, Lamborghinis, Maserati’s and Land Rover, the German told him that all these cars ten years from now will only be scrap metal and nobody cares, while his old Vintage Cars, Rolls-Royce like Silver Cloud, Sedanca de Villes 20/25p, sixty or ninety years old, are rare; one day they will give him a higher price as he bought them for… besides, he wanted everyone to know, especially Investors, that his shoulders can carry Generations from the past, into the present and move them into the future. While at Church and praising new cars, he always observed the smile the German had on his face listening to his Spiritual Father seeing him in this regard as a typical African knowing that no Human is perfect but has his own Human being conditions.

She went down on her knees to welcome Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi from Glorious Wave Church International in Sakumono, a place for any Church to be challenged by the local Spirits. He was a small man with a round face that was slightly squared on his upper forehead. His nose was truly impressive, flat and wide to the sides covering the lower part of his face taking focus away from his lips making him look like a typical African Man that was blessed by GOD to be different from any White Man. This impressive center of his face gave him a funny childlike look, like an innocent person opening up his world with a clean heart constantly in the search for the truth in life and the will GOD had on him to change his people and transform the Church to make all of them the place GOD wanted his people to be.

In his little life he had learnt to speak less and listen more. Observation, that was his message at Church all the time, is the key to hear wisdom, embrace and perform on it become each day a better person to grow from strength to strength. He was not jealous of his flock to be richer in money and wiser in understanding as this was the process for which he was send to start and work on. Knowing that his Church Member had to become richer than him would always give him a good share of their wealth never ever to lack money in his life, which is what the Prophet constantly proclaimed. His Church Members were the best reference for the mandate he had to fulfill in his little life blessed by his Spiritual Father, a Prophet that was different from his own Character.

For Mawuena her Papa was a King and she acted on his words. “Papa, what a pleasant surprise,” she stumbled for a second leading him into the House of her Father.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi never sat down in a House when not asked to do so directed to a given place. From right to left, as tradition in Ghana, he greeted the Family and Friends gathered to be seated next to Professor Dumor. His bright and sharp eyes smiled around the living room. Quietly and giving thanks, he accepted the biscuits Mawuena Trebarh offered him on a silver platter alongside freshly squeezed Pineapple juice. The room was filled with Devine Holiness. It was his presence that changed the atmosphere from one second to another and gave the Family healing and closure. Professor Dumor looked at the Prophet with ease in his soul seeing him for the first time while having heart much about him from his daughter.

“GOD had asked me this morning to come to you after Church. So, I ended Church earlier, got into my car and drove to your place, Sir,” was his answer to Professor Dumor’s question to hear the reason for his visit. His eyes were shining like a torch in the night of darkness. He lifted us his lips, bowed to his left side, put the plate on the side table to look like a boy playing hide and seek only to come back stronger to see in the back of the room Abigail standing. “Something needs to be done,” he said quietly letting his eyes go around the people present. Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi looked with wide open eyes at Professor Dumor, Mawuena, Josephine and the three grandchildren that had joined the group while he was there. Closing his eyes he was holding his breath for a moment, opened his eyes again to rest them on Abigail. She sat down next to the Kitchen in reach of Food.

…to be continued