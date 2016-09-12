Darkness in the Light (Part 2)

Professor Dumor took a long deep breath, grabbed his Cup of Coffee, and looked over to the heavy metal gate next to the Manhole, that was also once built by him, surrounded by small Plantain trees ready to bear fruits in one years’ time, seeing how his Sister Abigail, the eldest child of their parents, entered the courtyard. Their relationship was built on tradition and educated respected for each other, not by love for siblings. Something surrounded her that made the big breasted woman with a cushion like bottom so different to his other siblings not opening up his heart to her.

“We have to pray and pray always,” got Mawuena up starting to clear the table seeing it was time to leave for church. Being part of the Western World in business, she was trained to be time conscious while her Father’s mind was still in the past of coming to Church whenever he felt to be ready to leave his house. She had learnt GOD is timely and expects his people to follow him in his time, only the Devil is different. Witches and Wizards fight constantly, GOD only performs his blessings and favors in the time he had decided before a human is born; as told in the Scriptures to his sons and daughters in Christ Jesus. Who so ever comes too late to Church, comes too late for his blessings, which is what she knew so well. She pushed the family to leave for church successfully right on time only to hear a short sermon from the Pastor but a long presentation of an Elder about the right way to make someone’s last will. Her understanding of Help from her Church was different over the years. Criticism of One Man Churches in Ghana and Nigeria about the wealth Pastors had accumulated by the help of their Church Members, had not became an issue for her. She knew every Pastor and Prophet carries his own anointed and mission to serve the Almighty. It was not on her to criticize any Man of GOD but to worship with a Prophet that God had decided for her to be her Spiritual Father.

She observed, left and right from her, young and older Church Member checking on their Mobile devices Social Media to see meaningless messages from friends wanting to know what they do right now. When the Pastor proclaimed Amen and Hallelujah, they looked up and responded only to bow down their heads again to read the response of their friends about letting them know that church was ongoing and soon they would be out to meet them shortly. She hated this behavior, either they should come to church and praise GOD, or stay home and chat with Sinners and Friends.

The family stepped out from Church. Mawuena helped her Father to come down the few steps even he was still strong for his age. It was deep imbedded in her heart to please her Father cherishing any moment she was able to have him in her presence knowing life could end at any moment.

Back in her Father’s House, Mawuena and Aunty Josephine pounded Fufu the way they all remembered their childhood in Volta Region while in Accra using Neat Fufu, ready-made Fufu Mix with Cocoyam flavor to please her strong husband, moving around life with a well and impressive defined body, and Princess, the Parents sunshine. Light soup was made the day before by the House-help of her Father that had her day off on Sundays to give her time for private worship.

While sitting around the enlarged Dinner Table, a Lexus, grey and massive, latest high end model parked before the gate. It was a gift given by Asamoah Gyan to Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi to honour him having healed a problem in his knee as Reading Football Club had rejected him based on Medical Grounds as aired in the Media. Meanwhile his white Porsche Panamera was used by one of his Elders to take her to a wedding. The Prophet wanted her to look good arriving at the Ceremony. Money was important to him as a means to achieve is vision and mandate given by GOD. Money with no name and meaning, was meaningless to him. Living in a materialistic world, he knew from Scriptures in Preachers 9:16 stating that only a wise man with material things around him setting a stage to perform his duties will be seen, is accepted and followed by people, was in his heart only.

…to be continued