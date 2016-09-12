Invents And Pm Media, Set To Mark One Year Anniversary Of Role Model Africa

Invents in partnership with PM Media, over the past year have been focused on establishing the institution of mentorship on the African continent. The two are strong believers of mentorship, being a vehicle to raise the African youth to become global leaders and entrepreneurs, to write a better story of the African continent.

Role Model Africa is a mentoring platform created to connect the African youth to mentors and role models, who are well positioned to help them achieve the success in businesses, careers and all other human endeavors.

Invents in the past year has employed different channels to propagate the message of mentorship to the African youth, as part of the Role Model Africa project. Key among the channels used over the period is the Role Model Africa Corporate Dialogue. This is an event which engages African personalities whose contributions and impact on the continent are enviable and worthy of emulation. The Corporate Dialogue is modelled in a conversation format between a role model (guest) and a moderator (host), before a live audience. The discussion is to provide insights into the life of the role model, giving opportunity to the audience to throw questions at the role model on his personal and professional experiences.

The upcoming edition of the Corporate Dialogue is part of the one year anniversary celebrations of the Role Model Africa project. The anniversary celebration is being marked by a chain of corporate activities targeted at deepening the place of mentorship and its benefits in our society. The theme for the anniversary is “Discovering the New African”. This is geared towards birthing the new African who will be challenged to move his society to new position. This theme will among others, bring a realization of hidden potential while giving the participants the opportunity to meet the right mentors who will guide them to become a new generation of African youth who will change the trajectory of Africa.

The activities outlined for the anniversary celebration will begin with an Executive Breakfast Mentoring Session on the 27th of September, 2016 and then a career workshop dubbed Career Advantage to be held on the University of Ghana campus. The Role Model Africa Corporate Dialogue is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 2nd October, 2016 at the African Regent Hotel, under the theme, “Ideas for Wealth Creation”. Bishop Gideon Titi-Offei, Founder of the Graduate School of Governance and Leadership, will be the role model for the anniversary edition of the corporate dialogue. The celebrations will be climaxed with a dinner with the role models on the 7th of October, 2016.

The Corporate Dialogue targets audience across all sectors of the economy and human endeavor. Mr. Samuel Agyeman-Prempeh, the convener believes that the youth can be groomed to take over the reins of our continent Africa, if consistent mentorship is made available to them.

Invents is an Africa focused human capital development organization, which seeks to raise leaders and entrepreneurs of Godly influence on the African continent through mentorship. Invents, since October 2007 has consistently used personal Leadership models and projects to reach out to a great number of young people through its Mentorship Hubs on various tertiary campuses. The Role Model Africa is the flagship project of Invents, the other projects and programs include: the She Magnate Project, Role Model Africa, and Ideas Pulpit.

Our events have attracted remarkable personalities such as Bishop N.A. Tackie-Yarboi, Founder and Presiding Bishop of VBCI, Dr. Yaw Perbi, Global C.E.O. of the HuD Group, Dr. Mrs. Ellen Hagan; Founder and C.E.O. of L’aine Services, and Mrs. Comfort Ocran; Co-Founder Legacy And Legacy.

To participate in the event, one has to purchase either an e-ticket or a hard copy of the ticket which will be delivered. For more information on this, visit our website, www.inventsfoundation.com or call 050 3183699/ 050 3183555.