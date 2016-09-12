The Menace Of Mmt Conductors & Entire Management

For the purpose of doubt, MMT is Metro Mass Transit buses procured by Fmr Prez Kuffour government and continue maintained by Prez Mahama led administration as at now. It's main purpose is to alleviate the plight of the citizens in terms of less transportation fare and easy movement from one part of the country to another compared with exorbitant fare charged by GPRTU (Ghana Private Registered Transport Union). In fact, the MMT is to carry mostly people and not load carriers. But the opposite is seen.

The board of MMTs are not taking any good care of the buses since its for the government and not private use. No care or measures are taken to safeguard the life span of the buses. Much of the buses spoiled frequently and are left in its repairing terminals (such as, at Kinbu bus terminal near Kinbu Senior High in Accra, repairing shops throughout the country.

The buses are now used in conveying goods such as loading huge quantity of yam than taking people. So called conductors and the drivers as well as inspectors need to go back for in-service training to help maintain the beauty and engine of the buses. I think independent bodies must be made to inspect the conduct of the handling of these buses.

One could observe that most of the buses commuting from yam growing areas load the bus with yam to the extent that human beings find it difficult to have seat to sit on. As a keen witness to several mishandling of the buses in that way necessitated for this article. Let's not sit down and always playing a blame Game of shortage of this or that. I think it's everyone's collective responsibility to serve as a check on the management of public resources.

Besides, the buses that broke down and currently in repair shops are getting more than those working.

The earlier the government put in place stringent measures to curb the menace of the managing of the buses the better.

Tax buyers money could be used for any other social intervention than to procure new buses or repairing old ones this becomes lost and burden to the government.

New buses are bought again to be distributed to this management for upkeep and if not well manage could reduce to short span just like the rest.

E. K sevor

(Concerned Citizen)

[email protected]