Hundreds displaced, properties destroyed in Koforidua flooding

At least hundreds of residents in the Eastern Regional capital of Koforidua have been rendered homeless following flooding last Saturday.

Adom FM’s Maxwell Kudakor reported most of the displaced residents are putting up with relatives until flood water recedes.

He said properties such as vehicles, television, mattresses, chairs, and fridges - worth thousands of cedis were destroyed in the flood.

Some residents who spoke to Joy News were in tears because they have no relative to live with.

“We are confused now because all our properties are gone and we don’t know where to go from here,” a female resident said. She wants government to come to their aid.

Another resident said considering the nature of the flooding, it will take weeks for the water to be drawn out of their rooms. “The water reached the window level and this will take time before it recedes,” he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | AKABP