Kofi Boakye Storms Zongo To Preach Peace

COP Kofi Boakye addressing some of the Muslims during his visit



The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Kofi Boakye, was given a rousing welcome by the people of Aboabo when he visited the densely Muslim populated area on Wednesday and Thursday to interact with them.

The police chief, who was mobbed by the people of Aboabo, travelled to the place ahead of the Eid-Ul-Adha.

COP Kofi Boakye’s main agenda was to interact with the Muslim leaders and also wish them well during the festive occasion.

He visited virtually all the mosques at Aboabo where he preached peace to the people.

COP Kofi Boakye urged the Zongo youth to behave well to make Eid-Ul-Adha peaceful.

He described Islam as a religion of peace and entreated the faithful to always work hard to sustain peace in Ghana.

COP Kofi Boakye used the occasion to thank members of the Muslim community in the region for supporting the police.

He stated that the support of the public, especially the Muslim leaders, contributed to peace in Kumasi.

COP Kofi Boakye also donated sheep at all the mosques to the delight of his hosts.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi