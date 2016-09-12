ABL Educates Pregnant Women On Dangers Of Alcohol



Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) has educated 500 pregnant women in Tema on preventable birth defects caused by alcohol consumption during pregnancy.

The programme was held in commemoration of Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) Day observed annually on September 9 to remind the world of the dangers associated with drinking while pregnant.

The brewery, which is celebrating its 85th Anniversary, has over the years undertaken holistic alcohol responsibility campaign, including responsible retailing, preventing underage drinking and alcohol & pregnancy sensitization programmes.

Since the beginning of the three-pronged campaign in 2013, ABL has trained more than 1,000 retailers in Accra, Koforidua and Kumasi to sell responsibly.

Over 8,900 underage persons have also been educated on the harmful use of alcohol.

More than 3,000 pregnant women have also been educated on the harmful effects of alcohol to them and their unborn babies.

Owing to the positive impact of the campaign in Accra and Koforidua, ABL extended the Alcohol & Pregnancy campaign to the Tema General Hospital to observe the FASD day at the ante-natal department of the hospital.

A nurse from the hospital, who facilitated the interactive discussions on the dangers of alcohol intake during pregnancy, Christiana Afful Akonnor, explained that when a woman drinks alcohol during pregnancy, it enters the foetal blood which may cause physical, intellectual and behavioural defects to the baby either at birth or later.

Speaking to journalists at the event, Adjoba Kyiamah, Corporate & Legal Affairs Director of ABL, indicated that her outfit presents opportunities and benefits to society, including employment opportunities across its value chain.

However, these benefits come along with the responsibility to protect ABL's customers and consumers, as well as society at large, she said.

A Business Desk report