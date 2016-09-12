Ghana Gas Resumes Production

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Gas Company Limited, Dr George Sipah Yankey has disclosed that the gas processing plant at Atuabo in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region which was shut down some days ago for maintenance work, has resumed operations.

The Atuabo gas processing plant was shut down on Wednesday, August 31, 2016 for 10 days to help carry out some routine maintenance works on the facility.

The closing down of the $1 billion gas processing plant was also part of an insurance requirement for the plant.

According to officials of the company, the shutdown of the plant could not affect power supply in the country as the Volta River Authority (VRA), imported significant volumes of crude to deal with any shortfall in gas supplies for power generation.

The CEO of Ghana Gas pointed out that this was the last time Ghana gas will shut down adding “all the major works that need to be done have been done even before the ten days we gave to the public”.

“Let me assure you, the power situation is being resolved and has always been resolved and we are going to enjoy stable power supply from now onwards, the Akosombo is rising and this is the last time Ghana gas is going to shut down, we don't want to shut down again”, he added.

He stated “We are building a serial converter station so that when the one that we are operating is due for servicing, the new one that is being installed will be operating”.

Ghana Gas was set up following recommendations by a Gas Development Task Force which was commissioned by the late President John Mills, to build, own and operate infrastructure required for the gathering, processing, transporting and marketing of natural gas in the country.

Ghana Gas is a mid-stream gas business company. The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) produced from the processing plant is sold to bulk distributors for onward retail in the country and beyond.

The plant is currently producing over 140 million cubic feet of gas per day to the Aboadze Thermal Plant in the Shama district of the Western Region.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi