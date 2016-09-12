OA Bus Crashes

Twenty-three persons, including a military officer, are in critical condition when an OA bus lost control and crashed at Nouyire New Banda Nkwanta near Bole Bamboi District in the Northern Region, DAILY GUIDE has gathered.

The accident happened around 4:30am Sunday dawn when the OA bus with registration number GT 4630-16 was travelling from Accra to Wa in the Upper West Region.

The Bole District Crime Officer, ASP Ebenezer Kwaku Dakey, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said no death was recorded at the accident scene when the police visited the place.

According to him, the military officer and the other persons who sustained various injuries are being treated at the Bole Government Hospital.

ASP Dakey indicated that police have commenced investigations into the matter to ascertain the actual cause of the accident.

He stated that when police had the chance to talk to the driver, Collins Frimpong, he revealed that he lost control when another vehicle from the other side of the road directed a high light at him.

He cautioned drivers to be very vigilant on the road, especially during the raining season were most road accidents are recorded.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bole