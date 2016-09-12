Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 12 September 2016 14:41 CET

OA Bus Crashes

By Daily Guide

Twenty-three persons, including a military officer, are in critical condition when an OA bus lost control and crashed at Nouyire New Banda Nkwanta near Bole Bamboi District in the Northern Region, DAILY GUIDE has gathered.

The accident happened around 4:30am Sunday dawn when the OA bus with registration number GT 4630-16 was travelling from Accra to Wa in the Upper West Region.

The Bole District Crime Officer, ASP Ebenezer Kwaku Dakey, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said no death was recorded at the accident scene when the police visited the place.

According to him, the military officer and the other persons who sustained various injuries are being treated at the Bole Government Hospital.

ASP Dakey indicated that police have commenced investigations into the matter to ascertain the actual cause of the accident.

He stated that when police had the chance to talk to the driver, Collins Frimpong, he revealed that he lost control when another vehicle from the other side of the road directed a high light at him.

He cautioned drivers to be very vigilant on the road, especially during the raining season were most road accidents are recorded.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bole

General News

Has God afflicted Africans in such an evil, poverty, failure, injustice, persecution, shame, pain, cruelty and wickedness
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img