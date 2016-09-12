NPP, NDC Supporters Clash At Odododiodio

One of the election flashpoints in Accra, the Odododiodio Constituency, erupted into violence Friday evening when supporters of rivalry National Democratic Congress(NDC) and the New Patriotic Party(NPP) clashed. A supporter of the NDC, who is a lady, was stabbed in the melee, while several others from both parties sustained various degrees of injury. The windscreens of at least two cars were also smashed. No arrests have been made.

The supporters had gathered at the Bukom Square to cheer on their respective candidates who were taking part in a parliamentary debate organised by the Accra-based radio station, 3FM 92.7, when tempers flared. Candidate for the NDC, incumbent Nii Lante Vanderpuije and NPP's Nii Lante Bannerman were ushered to the event grounds by hundreds of their party faithful who chanted songs. The event kicked off peacefully with the five aspirants contesting the elections in the constituency, discussing the germane issues on their agenda and that of their party to justify why each is the best choice to represent the constituency in parliament.

They are Evangelist William Larbie of the Progressive People's Party, Issaku Sampson of the Convention People's Party and Jonathan Heward-Mills of the All People's Congress as well as Mr Bannerman and Mr Vanderpuije.

Supporters of NPP's Bannerman arrived at the grounds with placards bearing inscriptions that attacked NDC's Vanderpuije; a posture which incensed the NDC supporters. Some of the placards, which were raised high, read: “MP Liar”, “MP rapist”. At the height of the debate, an NDC supporter moved out of the charged crowd to drop one GH¢1 notes on Mr Vanderpuije. The NPP responded in similar manner with GH¢10 notes. This heightened the long-standing tension between the supporters of the two rivalry parties, causing each side to cast aspersions and insults at each other. Anytime NDC's Vanderjuije took the microphone to speak, the NPP supporters would raise their voices amidst shouts of, 'away, away, away.'

But just about six minutes to the end of the debate, which was broadcast live on 3FM, an apparent angry NDC supporter moved out of the crowd to the dais and punched one of the representatives of Mr Bannerman fuelling the already volatile situation to degenerate into fisticuffs. The supporters hurled stones and sticks at each other with the police struggling to control the imbroglio.

The police pushed back the crowd far from the podium, cordoned the area and whisked the candidates away into their vehicle to secure their safety. They then called for reinforcement. Although the police were armed, they did not fire warning shots or teargas to disperse the crowd as that could have resulted into a bloody situation.