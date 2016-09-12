Mahama to highlight NDC 2016 manifesto on Tuesday

President John Mahama is scheduled to deliver a speech highlighting the manifesto of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday.

Spokesperson for the John Mahama 2016 Campaign, Joyce Bawah Mogtari said the President who also doubles as the Presidential Candidate of the party will explain his “vision for the next four years” to Ghanaians.

“The presentation of the highlights is intended to give the public an insight into the focus areas of the 2016 NDC Manifesto,” she said in a statement.

Confident that government’s ‘Green Book’ has effectively outlined the key polices implemented by the NDC, Mrs Mogtari said President Mahama will “provide details of the key interventions he will be implementing in his second term.”

This encounter with Ghanaians is a prelude to the main launch of the Manifesto which would be taking place on Saturday, September 17 in the Brong Ahafo Regional capital of Sunyani.

It would be attended by representatives of International Organisations, the Diplomatic Corps, Business Associations and Youth Groups in Ghana.

The NDC first schedule August 28 for its manifesto launch but that was changed to September 17 due to some unexplained reasons.

The Tuesday programme would be attended by Ministers of State, MCEs, DCEs and Members of Parliament (MPs).

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]