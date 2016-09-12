Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Africa | 12 September 2016 13:10 CET

Crystal Palace defender Souare hospitalised after car crash

By AFP
Crystal Palace's Senegalese defender Pape Souare controls the ball during the English Premier League match against Arsenal at Selhurst Park in south London on August 16, 2015. By (AFP/File)

London (AFP) - Crystal Palace's Pape Souare was taken to hospital on Sunday following a car accident, the Premier League club announced Monday.

The 26-year-old Senegal defender sustained thigh and jaw injuries during the crash and will remain in hospital to receive treatment, the south London side said.

"The club are liaising closely with the hospital on his progress and we obviously wish him a speedy recovery," said a Palace statement.

"Our thoughts are with Pape and his family at this time."

According to Britain's Sun newspaper, Souare was airlifted from the crash site, reported to be on the M4 motorway west of London, to hospital in a helicopter.

Souare, who joined Palace from French club Lille in 2015, did not play in the Eagles' 2-1 league win away to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

