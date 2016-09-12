Chief Imam leads Hajj pilgrims in special prayers for Ghana, Ghanaians at Arafah

The National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr Osuman Nuhu Sharubutu, led a number of Imams, chiefs and Chairman of Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG) in a special prayer for a peaceful election ahead of the December elections.

The adu'a (special prayers) which took the form of reading from the Holy Quran and individual prayers was well attended by all the Ghanaian pilgrims.

Issues regarding Ghana's elections took centre stage for the Chief Imam's adu'a with great emphasis on a free, fair and peaceful election devoid of any acrimony, insecurity and violence before, during and after the entire electoral processes.

Dr Sharubutu urged Ghanaians to be circumspect and grateful to Allah in all their dealings to help keep the peace, love and harmony the nation is currently enjoying.

He admonished the congregants that when Allah blesses a person and he/she shows appreciation, Allah increases the blessings but when the person is ungrateful, Allah leaves the person to go through challenges.

The Chairman of PAOG, Abdul Rauf Tanko Ibrahim expressed gratitude to the National Chief Imam and all those who offered prayers at the gathering.

He congratulated all pilgrims for being part of those who observed the Hajj emphasising that Hajj without being at Arafah is invalid according to the sayings of Prophet Mohammed.

Alhaji Tanko used the opportunity to wish all Ghanaian Muslims and Muslims across the globe a happy Eidul-Adha.

He also apologised to all Ghanaian Muslims who couldn't participate in Hajj pilgrimage this year due to circumstances beyond the control of PAOG.

The Ghanaian pilgrims then proceeded to observe the final phase of adu'a on the Arafah as individuals took the time to say prayers to Allah for themselves, their family, friends, country and Muslims Ummah worldwide.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim | Email: [email protected]