Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
South Africa | 12 September 2016 11:49 CET

President Zuma congratulates the South African Team of Paralympians in Brazil

By Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

President Jacob Zuma has congratulated the South African team of Paralympians for their outstanding performance that saw South Africa bagging two Gold medals so far in the 2016 Rio Paralympics Games in Brazil.

Gold medals have been won by swimmer Kevin Paul for the men's 100m breaststroke and Paul Langenhoven for the mens 7.07m long jump.

Tennis sensation Lucas Sithole also performed very well in the Tennis quad singles quarterfinals by beating Brazilian Ymanitu Silva to reach the semi-finals.

"We congratulate our athletes for winning Gold medals in Rio and raising the South African flag high. Our country stands fully behind them. We are especially appreciative of their capacity to rise against all odds and make the whole nation proud at every Paralympics Games," said President Zuma.

South Africa

LIFE IS A GAME. PLAY IT, BUT ALWAYS TRY TO BE CONFIDENT
By: akoaso HH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img