President Zuma congratulates the South African Team of Paralympians in Brazil

By Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

President Jacob Zuma has congratulated the South African team of Paralympians for their outstanding performance that saw South Africa bagging two Gold medals so far in the 2016 Rio Paralympics Games in Brazil.

Gold medals have been won by swimmer Kevin Paul for the men's 100m breaststroke and Paul Langenhoven for the mens 7.07m long jump.

Tennis sensation Lucas Sithole also performed very well in the Tennis quad singles quarterfinals by beating Brazilian Ymanitu Silva to reach the semi-finals.

"We congratulate our athletes for winning Gold medals in Rio and raising the South African flag high. Our country stands fully behind them. We are especially appreciative of their capacity to rise against all odds and make the whole nation proud at every Paralympics Games," said President Zuma.