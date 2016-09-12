Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Kenya | 12 September 2016 11:49 CET

May-Kenyatta call reaffirms close UK-Kenya ties

By British High Commission Nairobi

UK Prime Minister Theresa May and H.E. President Kenyatta have reaffirmed the close ties between their two countries in a call focused on trade and investment, defence and counter-terrorism.

A spokesperson for the UK’s No 10 Downing Street said:

“President Kenyatta of Kenya called the Prime Minister today to congratulate her on her appointment. He told her that Kenya greatly values its relationship with the UK, which is based on shared values and common interests.

“The Prime Minister underlined Britain’s commitment to continuing to build on our ties in a number of important areas such as trade and investment, defence and counter-terrorism. She welcomed Kenya’s recent ratification of the Defence Cooperation Agreement, which is an important element of our partnership, and provides a platform for future collaboration.

“They ended the call by looking forward to meeting at the earliest opportunity”.

