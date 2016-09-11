Journalists charged to prioritise human rights issues

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA Correspondent, Arusha -Tanzania

Arusha, Sept. 11, GNA - Justice Sylvain OrÃ©, the President of the African Court of Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) has tasked journalists and media houses to work in earnest towards the protection of human rights.

'The people of Africa need to be informed about their human rights as enshrined in their constitutions and how to achieve these rights,' he said.

'This should never be misconceived as rebellious or counter-productive. In fact, we are ensuring a better future for ourselves, our children and our grandchildren.'

Justice OrÃ©, stated at this at the opening of a media training for Senior Editors and Journalists from Western, Southern, Central and Northern Africa, in Arusha, Tanzania.

'I have no doubts in my mind of journalists' commitment to promote human rights in Africa, and especially the work of the African Court, which to a large extent, is very much unknown on the continent and thus to our people,' he said.

In his major maiden speech, after being elected as AfCHPR's President, Justice OrÃ© reminded Journalists of the tenets of Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, which clearly states that every individual shall have the right to receive information.

AfCHPR is a continental court, established by African countries to ensure the protection of human and peoples' rights. It complements and reinforces the functions of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights.

It was established by virtue of Article 1 of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Establishment of an AfCHPR (the Protocol), which was adopted by the Member States of the then Organization of African Unity (OAU), in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in June 1998.

Thirty States have ratified the protocol but only eight countries - Ghana, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mali, Malawi, Tanzania and Rwanda - have signed the declaration recognising the competence of the Court to receive cases from Non-Governmental Organisations and individuals.

The African Court has jurisdiction over all cases and disputes submitted to it concerning the interpretation and application of the Charter, the Protocol and any other relevant human rights instrument ratified by the States concerned.

Specifically, the Court has two types of jurisdiction: contentious and advisory.

The African Court is composed of 11 Judges - nationals of Member States of the African Union.

They become members after nomination by their respective States in their individual capacities from among African jurists of proven integrity and of recognised practical, judicial or academic competence and experience in the field of human rights.

The President of the African Court resides and works on a full time basis at the seat of the Court, at Arusha, Tanzania, while the other 10 judges work on a part-time basis.

In the accomplishment of his duties, the President is assisted by a Registrar, who performs registry, managerial and administrative functions of the Court.

