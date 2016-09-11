Youth Employment Agency presents cycles for Community Policing

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA

Wa, September 11, GNA - The Upper West Regional Minister, Alhaji Amidu Sulemana, has appealed to Community Police Assistants to work with zeal and a sense of security consciousness to identify criminals in their communities.

'The purpose for which you are employed must not be unproductive but beneficial to the people and the Government,' he said.

He, therefore, urged them to go into the rural communities where armed robberies, burglary and cattle rustling, among other crimes, were ongoing and identify the criminals and report to the Police.

Alhaji Sulemana made the appeal when he presented 40 bicycles, on behalf of the Wa Municipal Youth Employment Agency (YEA), to the Community Police Assistants to help facilitate their operations in the Municipality.

The 40 are part of the Wa Municipal YEA's share of the 187 bicycles received from the headquarters in Accra for distribution to the Community Police Assistants in the Region.

The Regional Minister noted that several communities were faced with security concerns and threats, especially in the areas of armed robbery and cattle rustling, and tasked the personnel of the Community Police to help secure those communities from criminal activities.

'With the bicycles you would be able to reach out to difficult to reach communities where cars and motorcycles cannot go and detect criminals; and you must not fail the Regional Police Command, which is working assiduously to reduce crime, he advised.

Alhaji Sulemana appealed to traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the communities to cooperate with the Police Assistants operating in their communities.

He called on public spirited individuals to also support them with means of transport and other logistics to enhance their operations.

Mr. Saani Nurideen, the Upper West Regional Coordinator of YEA, said the Agency had employed 3,000 youth into some of its modules as at September, this year, and it was expecting the figure to hit 8,000 by the end of 2016.

He gave the assurance that the payment of salaries of YEA's employees would no longer be a challenge with the enactment of Act 887, which spelt out clearly that salaries would now come from the Consolidated Fund.

GNA