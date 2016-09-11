'Christians need discipline, not excessive deliverance'

Accra, Sept. 11, GNA - The Reverend Raphael Mac Attih, the Synod Clerk of The Global Evangelical Church, has appealed to Ghanaians, especially Christians, to make discipline their hallmark and desist from chasing excessive deliverance sessions.

He said indiscipline had taken the better part of most people, compelling them to focus on numerous deliverance services at the expense of working on themselves for their breakthroughs.

Rev. Attih was speaking at the 2016 Triennial National Rally of the Global Evangelical Church Choirs' Union, held at Kpando in the Volta Region, on the theme: 'Radiating God's Kingdom on earth, choristers in perspective.'

The Synod Clerk said physical discipline for instance, would help an individual to eat healthily, exercise regularly and generally live healthy lifestyles, which required no help from spiritual leaders.

Moral uprightness, he said, would prevent one from indulging in sexual immorality and other related vices thereby ensuring Christians to radiate God's type of life.

Rev. Attih noted that financial indiscipline had eaten deep into the fabric of most Ghanaians and the lack of financial prudence had caused some people to live beyond their means.

He said some people spent their business profits and capital, thereby collapsing their trades; others stole from their employers resulting in their loss of jobs, and asked, 'With these, do we need deliverance or discipline?'

Rev. Attih condemned the actions of Christians who practised their piety before men in order to be seen by them.

'It is only those who have been tested and been found faithful in the secret that God will approve in the open,' he said. 'May you heed these great warnings of Jesus Christ and escape from the caravan of empty religion,' he advised.

A new set of National Executives were elected to steer the affairs of the Union for the next three years. They are: Ferdinand Abodakpi, President; Richard Amenuveve, Vice President; Samuel Kwadzo, Secretary; Bright Alukutu, Assistant Secretary and Joyce Buamah, Treasurer.

The rest are: Ephraim Tsifodze, Financial Secretary; Isaac Tiase, Organising Secretary; Janet Sorkpor, Choir Mother; Williams Tamekloe, Choirmaster; Shine Nuworti, Assistant Choirmaster; Timothy Nortsu, Advisor and Rev. M.S.K. Lanyo, National Coordinator.

Mr. Ferdinand Abodakpi, the National President, announced that plans were underway to set up an ultra-modern recording studio for the Union, adding that audio and video tape shops would be opened in vantage towns and cities to offer employment to members, while boosting the Union's finances.

GNA