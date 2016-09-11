Speaker urges clergy to concentrate on the gospel

Accra, Sept. 11, GNA - Mr. Edward Doe Adjaho, the Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, has advised professionals especially the Clergy, to go about their core businesses without interfering with that of others.

He said God in his own wisdom had assigned direct professions to various people, adding that: 'We all must focus on our areas of specialization, while we allow others to also do what they know to do best.'

The Speaker was addressing the 2016 Triennial National Rally of the Global Evangelical Church National Choirs' Union at Kpando, in the Volta Region.

He said some members of the Clergy instead of concentrating on their calling as Ministers of the Gospel, had turned into politicians, trying to speak to issues they were not abreast of.

The Speaker commended the leadership and Pastors of the Global Evangelical Church for remaining committed to their callings and not involving in unnecessary commentaries.

The Right Rev. Dr. Setorwu Ofori, the Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church in a sermon, themed: 'Radiating God's Kingdom on Earth', said God called everyone into ministry and as children of God, 'We must live Christ-like lifestyles wherever we find ourselves.'

The Moderator appealed to all to use their gifts and professions to the glory of God, adding that, 'Wherever you are serving, radiate God's glory.'

He abhorred the practice where some Christians indulged in co-habitation, alcoholism and other immoral lifestyles, which did not glorify God.

On the upcoming elections, the Moderator encouraged all to go out in their numbers and cast their votes, saying, 'Only for candidates who promise you hard work and not those who promise to give you food or even to feed you.'

He cautioned that nobody should engage in any form of vandalism but go about their civic responsibility in an orderly manner 'since the God that we serve is the God of order.'

Rt. Rev. Dr. Ofori appealed to those who planned to use various desperate means to travel abroad in search of non-existing greener pastures to stay back and use their God-given talents here.

Rev. M.S.K. Lanyo, the outgoing National Coordinator for the Church Choirs' Union, in his report, registered his gratitude to God for his sustenance and that of the Church, and for the opportunity given him to serve.

He urged the choirs to humble themselves to the leadership of the Church, strive for holiness, remain united and work hard to attain 'the eternal crown that awaits the children of God.'

GNA